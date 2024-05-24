What To Know Before Buying Trader Joe's Jalapeño & Cream Cheese Crispy Wontons

If you've been to Trader Joe's lately, you may have noticed a fairly new item in its freezer aisle: Jalapeño & Cream Cheese Crispy Wontons. The box for the wontons features a pile of the appetizers alongside a small bowl of a dipping sauce that appears to be sweet chili sauce — in other words, it looks enticing. This tasty item is creamy and cheesy — it contains parmesan and cream cheese — and has a kick of spice thanks to the diced jalapeños. All that flavor is wrapped in the crispiness of the wonton exterior, which will become crisp and golden brown in either the oven or the air fryer.

If you're sold on the appetizer, there is one thing that you need to know before you head to your local TJ's and buy it: The Jalapeño & Cream Cheese Crispy Wontons do not come with the dipping sauce pictured on the box. This is important to know because wontons are arguably at their best when paired with a sweet chili sauce.

These wontons are definitely still worth the buy — they're easy to prepare, delicious, and make for the perfect appetizer for a dinner party or just a simple daytime snack. However, when you buy them, you'll have to make sure you already have a sauce on hand, either store-bought or homemade.