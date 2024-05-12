Former FAT Brands CEO Accused Of Running $47 Million Loan Scheme

Revealed in a May 10 notice from the United States Attorney's Office for the Central District of California, the former CEO of food franchiser Fat Brands Inc. (FAT), has been indicted on federal charges involving $47 million. Andrew Wiederhorn, still the controlling shareholder of the company, is accused of committing tax evasion and defrauding multiple affected parties by hiding millions of dollars in reportable and taxable income.

As it involved a publicly traded business entity, Weiderhorn's scheme came at a cost to investors and the U.S. Treasury, explains U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada. "Instead of looking out for shareholders," he said, "the defendant allegedly treated the company as his personal slush fund, in violation of federal law." According to the Justice Department, the multi-layered fraud strategy involved Wiederhorn wrongfully obtaining "shareholder loans" from the IRS and FAT minority shareholders, ultimately affecting public investors. Special Agent in Charge Tyler Hatcher added that failure to report income also hurts every American taxpayer.

Wiederhorn, from Beverly Hills, California, was hardly alone in the intricate web of deception, with alleged participation by additional indicted defendants, including Rebecca D. Hershinger, the former FAT Chief Financial Officer, and William J. Amon, a participating tax advisor. The company itself, Fat Brands, Inc., is also named in the indictment. The so-called loans to Wiederhorn put FAT in peril of violating what's known as the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, which restricts personal loans to the CEO of a publicly traded entity.