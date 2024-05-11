Upgrade Orange Juice With A Lemonade Mashup For A Better Brunch Drink

When it comes to breakfast or brunch, orange juice is easily one of the most popular non-alcoholic drinks to have on hand (especially since it's also used for the most popular alcoholic brunch drink, the mimosa). But, if you're looking for a way to upgrade your orange juice game, then you need to try combining it with the ingredients of lemonade to make the ultimate drink: orangeade.

Here's what you need: 1 ½ cups of orange juice, between a ⅓ and ½ cup of lemon juice (depending on how prominent you'd like the lemon aspect to be), 1 cup of simple syrup, and between 1 and 2 cups of water (depending on how concentrated you'd like the citrus taste to be). The orange juice can be either freshly squeezed or store-bought — if you seek out a premade bottle, be sure to buy one of the best store-bought orange juice brands for the best results. Additionally, you can use more or less than one cup of simple syrup to match your desired sweetness. To make the orangeade, all you need to do is add the ingredients to a pitcher with ice and give it a stir. If you're unsure of how sweet you'd like the drink to be, add the simple syrup last so you can taste-test the sweetness level. Once all the ingredients are thoroughly stirred, the orangeade is ready to serve.