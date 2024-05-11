Upgrade Orange Juice With A Lemonade Mashup For A Better Brunch Drink
When it comes to breakfast or brunch, orange juice is easily one of the most popular non-alcoholic drinks to have on hand (especially since it's also used for the most popular alcoholic brunch drink, the mimosa). But, if you're looking for a way to upgrade your orange juice game, then you need to try combining it with the ingredients of lemonade to make the ultimate drink: orangeade.
Here's what you need: 1 ½ cups of orange juice, between a ⅓ and ½ cup of lemon juice (depending on how prominent you'd like the lemon aspect to be), 1 cup of simple syrup, and between 1 and 2 cups of water (depending on how concentrated you'd like the citrus taste to be). The orange juice can be either freshly squeezed or store-bought — if you seek out a premade bottle, be sure to buy one of the best store-bought orange juice brands for the best results. Additionally, you can use more or less than one cup of simple syrup to match your desired sweetness. To make the orangeade, all you need to do is add the ingredients to a pitcher with ice and give it a stir. If you're unsure of how sweet you'd like the drink to be, add the simple syrup last so you can taste-test the sweetness level. Once all the ingredients are thoroughly stirred, the orangeade is ready to serve.
How to customize and garnish the orangeade
After you've tried and loved the homemade orangeade, you may be curious about customizing it. Firstly, if you're someone who loves a sparkling drink, then you can make a sparkling orange version simply by replacing the water with sparkling water.
Of course, you may also be wondering how to make the orangeade boozy. To spike it, you can add one or two shots of your preferred liquor per person — if you don't want to spike the whole pitcher, then you can add a shot or two directly into the glass for those who want the boozy version. If you need a liquor recommendation, vodka is always a great option — after all, the screwdriver is proof that vodka and orange juice go well together. Additionally, you can use the orangeade to make mimosas for a crowd — with the infusion of orange and lemon, these mimosas will be a unique take.
No matter how you decide to serve the orangeade, don't forget a garnish. Orange slices or lemon wedges are both great options but also feel free to bring in other fruit. You can even add frozen berries — perhaps raspberries, blackberries, or cranberries — to the glasses to serve them cold without watering them down. Fresh herbs also work well as a garnish — either on their own or in combination with one of the fruit ideas — such as mint, basil, or rosemary.