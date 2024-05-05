The Safest Wine To Pair With Your Sushi Dinner

For sushi lovers, the unique flavors, the kiss of the ocean, the freshness, and the small portions that allow for myriad bites are beloved. But a sushi dinner isn't without hurdles to surmount. Chief among them may be what drink to pair with maki, nigiri, and sashimi.

Sake is a natural choice, but the Japanese rice wine — technically a beer — isn't to everyone's liking and, in fact, sake isn't usually paired with sushi in Japan. Beer is another popular choice, but again, it's not for everyone, especially the gluten-sensitive. Wine, then, becomes a natural choice, but with so many varieties to choose from, which is the perfect pairing and which will fall flat or even make the sushi taste worse?

Sushi is typically made up of delicate flavors. It is a cuisine that can easily be overpowered by a big, brooding wine. As with most seafood dishes, white wine is the best bet for accentuating sushi's natural flavors. White wine, though, comes in myriad varieties and there are missteps that can be made when trying to pair just any old white with sushi. The key here is to find a wine that is assertive enough to be present on the palate without overtaking the whole meal. Look for white wines that are exceedingly dry as they offer a pleasant mix of fruit and mineral flavors that both please and cleanse the palate between bites.