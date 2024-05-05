The Nespresso Tip To Ensure Your Iced Coffee Isn't Watered Down

Creamy, cool, and refreshing, a great iced coffee hits differently from a hot cappuccino. And if it's mixed with sweet syrup, topped with a frothy cold foam, and sprinkled with cocoa powder, this chilled caffeinated beverage is almost as dreamy as dessert. However, the robust flavor of an iced coffee can weaken as the ice cubes it's been poured over begin to melt and dilute its intensity. Luckily, there's a Nespresso tip to ensure your next iced coffee isn't unduly watered down. Simply chill your brewed espresso in the fridge first, before pouring it into a larger cup containing your milk and ice.

Nespresso stocks a coffee capsule specifically blended for coffees served over ice, called Ice Leggero. Made for Vertuo machines, it has a light fruitiness, subtle aroma, and delicate flavor. The classic way to make iced coffee with this capsule is to pour 80ml of the espresso over 6 ice cubes placed in a glass before topping with more water or milk as desired. The problem with this technique is that as soon as the hot coffee is poured over the ice cubes it instantly starts to melt them. This extra water dilutes the flavor of the coffee, which is annoying if you like a gutsy cup with a robust personality. The solution? Make your espresso in a small cup first and refrigerate it. This allows your cup of joe to chill to the perfect temperature before the ice cubes hit the scene.