12 Best Pizza Places In Lisbon, Portugal, According To A Local

Lisbon, Portugal might not be known for its pizza — which makes sense, considering the vast array of traditional Portuguese foods that tend to steal the spotlight from other kinds of cuisine. But this city has much more to offer than sardines and salt cod. It boasts an incredibly diverse dining scene, reflecting cultural influences from both faraway places and those closer to home — like, for instance, Italy.

There's a stunning selection of pizza places in Lisbon, ranging from casual neighborhood spots to upscale restaurants. You'll find plenty of pizzerias, both traditional and trendy, run by Italians who have relocated to Portugal or by locals who have dedicated their lives to the craft. For this list, I've chosen the ones with the most authentic recipes, high-quality ingredients, creative menu options, and an inviting ambiance.

These selections are based largely on personal experience. I've tried several of them myself, and for the rest, I relied on word of mouth and reputation, as well as online reviews and awards. For more details on how I picked these places, see the methodology section at the end of this article.