The $11 Krispy Kreme Doughnut You Can Only Buy At The Times Square Store

Donut fans love a good Krispy Kreme donut — after all, the company sold 1.6 billion donuts in 2022 alone. When the Krispy Kreme craving hits, you may want to stick to the classic Original Glazed or maybe a Chocolate Iced Glazed, but if you're looking for something a little less simple and a little more fun, you may want to try the Big Apple Doughnut — as long as you find yourself in New York City.

The Big Apple Doughnut — which, indeed, looks like a shiny red apple — is only available at the Time Square flagship store, which opened in 2020. The flagship store covers a whopping 4,500 square feet where, along with buying delicious treats, you can also watch the donuts be made, admire the glaze waterfall, or browse the large selection of Krispy Kreme merch.

But it's the ultra-exclusive Big Apple Doughnut that is the biggest draw for the flagship store — which is one of eight Krispy Kreme locations in New York City — that can only be bought in Time Square. The specialty donut was inspired by candy apples sold at Coney Island — which, like Times Square, is another iconic New York location. Notably, the donut is not cheap — it's priced at $10.99 — but many fans of the donut say it's worth it for its delicious taste.