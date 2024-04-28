The One-Ingredient Difference Between A Shirley Temple And Roy Rogers Drink

The Shirley Temple and the Roy Rogers are easily two of the most popular nonalcoholic mixed drinks out there, which makes sense seeing as there's only a one-ingredient difference between them. The Shirley Temple contains either lemon-lime soda or ginger ale, then is given its iconic red color thanks to the grenadine, and, finally, is topped off with maraschino cherries. Some Shirley Temple recipes also include a small amount of lime juice. Meanwhile, the Roy Rogers also features a trio of simple ingredients — it has the same template, except the lemon-lime soda or ginger ale is swapped out for cola. If you're unfamiliar, grenadine is a syrup made from pomegranate juice and sugar, which are cooked down into a syrup. It brings in some extra sweetness and a burst of fruitiness to the sodas of each drink. As a bonus, grenadine is also easy to make at home.

To make either drink, start by pouring 1 ounce of grenadine into the glass, then fill up the rest of the glass with either cola or a white soda, depending on which drink you're making. Finally, stir well and top with one or two maraschino cherries (or as many as you'd like).

Because of the similar ingredients, the Shirley Temple and the Roy Rogers are the perfect companions for one another to serve at a dinner party. You can have multiple fun mixed drink options for anyone who doesn't drink alcohol without having to buy too many ingredients.