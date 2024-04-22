The Expert-Approved Blending Tip To Improve Cheap Bourbon

There's a lot to love about bourbon — after all, its most common tasting notes include vanilla, fruits, and nuts. However, you may not be able to fully enjoy these notes if you're sipping on a cheap, low-quality bourbon. Luckily, there is an expert-approved trick that will help you improve the taste of that cheap bourbon so that you don't have to waste the bottle.

The expert in question is Chris Blatner, the Executive Bourbon Steward, the founder of Urban Bourbonist, and the executive director of Bourbon Charity. He told Tasting Table, "Blending your not-so-great Bourbon with a Bourbon that you really like in small proportions can improve its overall taste. The flavors of the Bourbon you like may help elevate the less impressive one." You can start by adding just a splash of the good bourbon into the glass of cheap bourbon, then adjust from there. The proportion could end up being closer to half and half, depending on your personal preferences.

If you need recommendations for a good bourbon to blend with your cheap bottle, you can look to Tasting Table's list of best bourbons under $50. The list includes Heaven's Door Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Jim Beam Bonded Bourbon.