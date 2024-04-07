The Case For Adding Ice Cubes To Your Next Milkshake

Whether you're ready for dessert or chowing down on a burger and fries, you can't beat a good old-fashioned milkshake. And nothing indicates a well-made shake quite like its texture. Milkshakes come in different consistencies, so you can make yours thin and creamy or ultra-thick and icy. If you prefer the latter, don't forget one key ingredient: ice cubes.

Ice cubes may seem like an unnecessary milkshake addition, but they can make all the difference in your shake's consistency. After all, small pieces of ice are the trick to improving blended drinks. The addition of ice works so well because it adds texture to a shake beyond the standard, creamy ingredients. It's essentially a way to thicken up a shake and add oomph beyond the standard milk. If you're a fan of smooth and thin shakes, however, you can forgo the ice.

As for how exactly to add ice to your next milkshake, the trick is in the blender. It's best to incorporate the ice as early on as possible so it can combine with your other ingredients.