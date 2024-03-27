Add Instant Coffee To Your Pancakes For A Boost Of Caffeine

Any coffee lover knows how important it is to get that caffeine fix first thing in the morning. While a cup of brewed coffee or a latte is certainly enough to satisfy the coffee craving, it doesn't hurt to find other ways to integrate coffee into your morning — such as adding it to your pancakes.

Simple pancakes are delicious all on their own, but they also work well integrated with other flavors, such as when you add bananas or chocolate chips. With coffee pancakes, the natural bitterness of coffee and the sweetness of pancakes will complement one another perfectly. Plus, it's a way to get an extra boost of caffeine into your morning routine.

As long as you have instant coffee on hand, infusing your pancakes with coffee couldn't be easier. Take out your favorite pancake recipe and simply add two tablespoons of instant coffee granules or instant espresso powder.