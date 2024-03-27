Add Instant Coffee To Your Pancakes For A Boost Of Caffeine
Any coffee lover knows how important it is to get that caffeine fix first thing in the morning. While a cup of brewed coffee or a latte is certainly enough to satisfy the coffee craving, it doesn't hurt to find other ways to integrate coffee into your morning — such as adding it to your pancakes.
Simple pancakes are delicious all on their own, but they also work well integrated with other flavors, such as when you add bananas or chocolate chips. With coffee pancakes, the natural bitterness of coffee and the sweetness of pancakes will complement one another perfectly. Plus, it's a way to get an extra boost of caffeine into your morning routine.
As long as you have instant coffee on hand, infusing your pancakes with coffee couldn't be easier. Take out your favorite pancake recipe and simply add two tablespoons of instant coffee granules or instant espresso powder.
How to serve coffee pancakes
Just like with any pancakes, coffee-infused pancakes will taste delicious with a helping of maple syrup or a spread of butter — or both. But, if you want to really go all the way on the coffee flavor, then you may want to consider opting for a spread of homemade coffee butter instead. Or, you could spread a layer of pumpkin spice butter for a take on a pumpkin spice latte in pancake form.
If you're looking for some freshness, you can always use fruit as a topping. Blueberries, peaches, strawberries, or raspberries will all complement the coffee flavor well. You can even add a dollop of whipped cream to make the plate a little more indulgent.
Additionally, if you love coffee enough to infuse it into your pancakes, then you are probably still going to want a coffee to drink on the side. You can make your own homemade cafe latte or even a bold cold brew coffee to sip on while you eat your coffee pancakes — or you can save the drink for after you finish the plate so that you have more coffee flavor to look forward to.