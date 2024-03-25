Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Signature Frozen Pizzas?

Ever wondered who's behind the mouthwatering magic of Costco's beloved frozen pizzas? It's believed to most likely be Palermo's frozen pizza, the same company behind some of the most ubiquitous frozen pizza brands nationwide, including Urban Pie and Screamin' Sicilian – the latter of which landed at number two on our ranking of the most popular brands of frozen pizza. As one of the largest and most popular frozen pizza manufacturers in the United States, Palermo has been getting consistent and convenient pizzas into customers' freezers for decades. While there is plenty of speculation that Palermo's could be the manufacturer, there is no firm evidence that this is the case.

Costco keeps its supplier list under wraps, but it's widely speculated that Palermo has been crafting Costco's frozen pizzas since 2012, when representatives from Palermo's Workers Union paid a visit to Costco headquarters. It's also possible that Palermo made Costco's frozen pizzas for a time before handing over the duties to an unknown replacement company.