The Muddling Technique For State-Fair Worthy Lemonade

It's easy to assume that fairground lemonade vendors are mixing up huge vats of lemon-flavored powders and selling them as "lemonade" regardless of whether there's actual lemon juice involved. After all, stirring a premade lemon-flavored powder with water is quick, easy, and affordable for busy vendors serving endless lines of thirsty fair attendees. And on a hot summer day at a fun and friendly state fair, does it really matter?

But a lot of people do care, especially given the string of artificial ingredients comprising a powdered glass of lemonade. We're therefore happy to say that more fairground food vendors than you imagine are actually selling the real thing. That's right: We're talking real lemonade from real lemons grown on real trees, in fresh form, not even from frozen concentrates. That's the state-fair lemonade of your dreams, and those true-blue lemonade creators have a few tricks up their sleeves.

Fortunately, Elizabeth Williams, aka @lemonadeliz on Instagram, freely shares her recipe and techniques for making fresh lemonade from three simple ingredients: fresh lemons, sugar, and water. With a prolific social media presence and monikers such as Liz Loves Lemonade, she's a true lemonade expert with podcasts, reels, a Squeeze the Day lemonade truck, and a Lemonade University teaching others how to make a living with genuine real-deal lemonade. She's sold multiple thousands of lemonades using her fair-style "smash lemons" method, so it's a technique worth considering. It involves muddling the lemons rather than simply squeezing them — and there's an art to it.