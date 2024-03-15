Wine, Beer, And Spirits Tech Is Taking A Big Step Forward At IHS 2024

In the 1950s, a simple Manhattan or Gin Fizz was the go-to drink. By the 2000s, the "Sex and the City" favorite Cosmopolitan was all the rage. But today? It's going to take more than a simple cocktail shaker and stemware to whip up modern concoctions like a caprese martini or Bundt pan punch.

Wine, too, has been going through changes, with better boxed vinos and sustainable aluminum bottles replacing glass.

But perhaps one of the biggest developments is the fact that more people are enjoying their drinks from home. According to a 2023 report by Kantar (via Food Dive), "23% of consumers drank more at home over the past 12 months," a practice that began during the pandemic lockdowns and never really stopped.

Sensing this trend, brands are now developing devices that allow for more at-home applications. Want to make beer using nothing more than your fridge? There's a machine that makes it easy to do so. Want to age whiskey in your own kitchen? You can do that, too.

Some of these advancements will be on display at the annual Inspired Home Show, March 17-19 in Chicago. As North America's largest housewares trade show, vendors and manufacturers from more than 120 countries will converge to present their latest wares, including drink wares and tools. Food Republic got a look at some of the wine, beer, and spirits tech that will be featured, and let's just say there's lots to cheers about.