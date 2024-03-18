The Packaging Red Flag That Might Mean Your Salmon Is Fraudulent

Consumers are pretty savvy these days, especially when it comes to food consumption. We seek out whole grains, check for GMOs, and research ingredients with long names we can't even pronounce. Informational labels are more prevalent than ever, thanks to consumer protection agencies such as the USDA, the FDA, and various other departments. Yet still, when it comes to seafood, there's a thing known colloquially as "fish fraud."

This basically refers to the practice of misrepresenting the fish being sold, either intentionally or accidentally. Given the high percentage of seafood in America arriving from international locations, it's hardly surprising that a fish's origins, species, and means of cultivation get a little fuzzy by the time it lands in local markets. So, we rely heavily on packaging labels and the integrity or knowledge of whoever created those labels. But should we give blanket trust without at least a cursory knowledge of what to look for on the label? Probably not.

Instead, knowing how to read labels can put your mind at ease and perhaps even save you some money at checkout. For example, why pay premium dollars for wild-caught king salmon from Alaska if it was actually farm-raised in Atlantic salmon pens? As one of the most popular types of seafood sold in America, salmon is particularly vulnerable to mislabeling. A few red flags can indicate whether you're buying the salmon you think you are, one of the primary ones being a failure to identify which particular type of wild salmon is in the package.