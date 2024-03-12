18 Best Indian Restaurants In San Francisco

In a city as expansive and eclectic as San Francisco, knowing where to go for the best of anything, including Indian food, is challenging. With so many restaurants to choose from in this coastal Californian city, it's easy to get confused and accidentally miss some of the best restaurants in San Francisco. But if you know where to go, it's easy enough to find Indian fare with fantastically fragrant herbs and spices that meld together to make unforgettable flavors.

Whether you want something regionally specific, like Goan seafood or curry, or are looking for a more fusion-style buffet, San Francisco has you covered. These spots offer a plethora of culinary influences from Nepal, Pakistan, and California itself, as well as chefs well-equipped to handle whatever cravings and customers come their way. Whether you're looking for a fine dining affair or opting for over-the-counter carry-out, you can count on finding something delicious in one of the culinary epicenters of the West Coast.

The city's locals and transients alike weighed in on which Indian restaurants in San Francisco stand above the rest in terms of quality, price, authenticity, taste, and overall experience. We also used professional reviews and our own personal experience to help guide our recommendations.