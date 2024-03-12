18 Best Indian Restaurants In San Francisco
In a city as expansive and eclectic as San Francisco, knowing where to go for the best of anything, including Indian food, is challenging. With so many restaurants to choose from in this coastal Californian city, it's easy to get confused and accidentally miss some of the best restaurants in San Francisco. But if you know where to go, it's easy enough to find Indian fare with fantastically fragrant herbs and spices that meld together to make unforgettable flavors.
Whether you want something regionally specific, like Goan seafood or curry, or are looking for a more fusion-style buffet, San Francisco has you covered. These spots offer a plethora of culinary influences from Nepal, Pakistan, and California itself, as well as chefs well-equipped to handle whatever cravings and customers come their way. Whether you're looking for a fine dining affair or opting for over-the-counter carry-out, you can count on finding something delicious in one of the culinary epicenters of the West Coast.
The city's locals and transients alike weighed in on which Indian restaurants in San Francisco stand above the rest in terms of quality, price, authenticity, taste, and overall experience. We also used professional reviews and our own personal experience to help guide our recommendations.
Aslam's Rasoi
Aslam's Rasoi is an excellent casual choice for San Franciscan diners, especially those looking for big, unpretentious plates of steaming hot curry, crispy samosas, charred naans and prawns, and more. Much like the food itself, Aslam's Rasoi's venue and indoor decor are equal parts laid-back and inviting. Diners can expect friendly service, lively music, and a sense of familiarity in the relaxed ambiance.
Although Aslam's Rasoi primarily serves Northern Indian cuisine, including favorites like chicken tikka masala and chicken vindaloo, some of the restaurant's recipes reflect a Pakistani influence. Overall, the dishes from Aslam's Rasoi are best and most simply described as comforting, flavorful, and generously portioned.
(415) 695-0599
1037 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94110
Curry Up Now
Curry Up Now is a great place to go in San Francisco for Indian food, especially if you're in the mood for a fast-casual venue and a menu packed with vibrant and delicious Indian dishes. The restaurant has locations in states across the country — and they all share the same vibe. Its San Francisco location offers all the comfort of a sit-down dining experience without the fuss of fancy San Fran dining.
Curry Up Now is best known for its fusion-without-confusion cuisine. Some of the restaurant's most popular menu items are incredible contemporary takes, like the tikka masala burrito and the naughty naan — which is essentially an Indian pizza.
(415) 944-4141
659 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94110
Little Delhi
Little Delhi Indian Restaurant is another San Franciscan staple with reliably delicious Indian recipes that you should try. Locals love this particular establishment for the deeply developed flavors of each dish, along with the wide variety of sides to pair or mix and match with the main courses.
Alongside the quintessential curries, biryani, and bread (which includes naan, kulcha, and roti), Little Delhi has all the bases covered for a satisfying and comprehensive dining experience. Since this spot features some Nepalese fusion and influence in its food, the menu also offers delicious dumplings called momos. And beverages like lassis, chai, and beer are a bonus.
(415) 398-3173
83 Eddy St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Curry Leaf
Curry Leaf is a San Franciscan Indian restaurant favored for its spice-forward flavors and locally beloved dishes, which feature exceptionally smooth, glossy sauces. This modern Indian eatery has a Pakistani flair and offers a wide variety of options for vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. It also only uses Halal-certified meats.
The plates at Curry Leaf may play jump rope with the line between rustic and refined in terms of presentation, but the flavor is full-on sublime each and every time. Which is really saying something — considering the sheer size of the Curry Leaf menu. To keep it brief, this San Fran restaurant has Indian food you'll want to dig into without pausing to talk or take photos first.
(415) 440-4293
943 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133
Amber India
Amber India is a quintessentially San Franciscan establishment with an elegant and intimate atmosphere. Its location is also a plus, as it's conveniently located in the middle of downtown SF and surrounded by a ton of top-quality hotels, transportation options, and attractions. This restaurant is great for those looking to eat out at a delicious Indian bar with lots of delicious selections to satisfy whatever craving you're having — sweet or savory.
Amber India has a very inviting and modern atmosphere that is comfortable, classy, and full of playfully colorful decor. The food itself is absolutely top-notch and as much of an entertainment experience as it is an eating one. Plus, Amber India offers tons of drinks, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, from a well-stocked bar and a whole dessert spread to boot.
(415) 777-0500
25 Yerba Buena Ln, San Francisco, CA 94103
Shalimar
Shalimar is a San Fran-famous Indian-Pakistani dining establishment that offers enough to keep locals coming back time and time again for more. Although Shalimar is completely casual, the cuisine is still mouth-wateringly delicious, which is mostly due to the incredible traditional, oven-cooked items. It's not the kind of place you go to for a fancy date, but it is absolutely where you go for a to-go order any day of the week, week of the month, and any month of the year.
Shalimar has affordable, authentic, and generously portioned Indian-Pakistani dishes served without any frills to hide behind (that's how you know it's really that good). In other words, this is a great San Francisco establishment for soaking up a Friday evening out or ending a long day after work.
(415) 928-0333
532 Jones St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Raavi
Raavi is a casual, curry-oriented North Indian and Pakistani restaurant that local San Franciscans really love. This is partly due to the restaurant's unique approach of using more vegetables and less oil across its dishes without sacrificing flavors. It's a health-conscious twist Californians can't help but flock to.
The menu at Raavi offers tons of options for incredible carbs like rice and naan, which come in extra handy when it's time to soak up all those curries, spices, and herbs. The flavors are enough to warrant a waste-not, want-not mentality. Aside from health consciousness, curries, and carbs, Raavi's kebab and tandoori items are also exceptional enough to tempt plenty of return customers.
(415) 693-0499
533 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94133
Aaha Indian Cuisine
Aaha Indian Cuisine is a modern, clean-cut restaurant with an enticing take on classic dishes. Hungry diners can satisfy their cravings with plates full of all the flavors one expects to find at an Indian restaurant. However, this spot also boasts a refined yet casual edge that sets it apart from other restaurants, along with a reliably aesthetic presentation. Plus, locals love the spiciness and flavors of its offerings.
Aside from spice, soups, small bites, and plenty of vegetarian options, one notable dish from Aaha Indian Cuisine is a crispy whole fish dish called Tandoori Pomfret. Oh, and don't forget a side of golden french fries – which are perfect for dipping into a curry.
(415) 814-2049
3316 17th St, San Francisco, CA 94110
Rose Indian Cuisine
Rose Indian Cuisine is a family-owned restaurant in San Francisco where diners seeking a warm and welcoming ambiance alongside tasty food can convene. This restaurant offers portions of Indian food that are equal parts invitingly scented, generously portioned, and well-charred for that smoky, blackened flavor your tastebuds are craving.
Rose Indian Cuisine is casual, so dig in and enjoy the assortment of tender meats surrounded by flavorsome curries with a large lassi to boot. Don't forget to grab lots of dips and chutney for the table so you can enjoy those classic Indo-Asian spices and herbs integrated with local produce from California.
(415) 213-5654
1386 9th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122
Tilak
Tilak is a top-notch San Franciscan Indian restaurant backed by the expertise of chef Tilak Gurung, who has an impressive international career that includes cooking for celebrities, including Justin Timberlake. At Tilak, you can find all the traditional dishes you'd expect and desire from an Indian restaurant. This includes, of course, tandoori items fresh from a piping hot oven and enough curries to keep you coming back to try them all.
The Tilak menu itself is far from sprawling; instead, it offers a condensed, easy-to-choose-from list of dishes. However, there's still lots of room for creative interpretations and combos. Tilak also makes great naan with a whole lot of char and chew. It's the perfect vessel for curry and equally delicious on its own.
(415) 647-4036
3501 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110
Viva Goa
Viva Goa is the place to go for Goan cuisine in the San Francisco area. This cuisine originates from a region of India's west coast bordering the Arabian Sea and is heavily influenced by Portuguese ingredients. These Goan dishes include warm spices, coconut, and fresh fish, which suits San Franciscans' palates just fine. Viva Goa's dishes are on par with regional flavors yet are wholly unique — especially when it comes to its amazing curries.
Viva Goa offers high-quality food at affordable prices. So, anyone in San Francisco with a hankering for bold spices and flavors or is just looking for a place to split plates with friends should make a stop here.
(415) 440-2600
2420 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA 94123
Keeva Indian Kitchen
If you crave Indian cuisine that deftly traverses the line between classic and casual while maintaining consistent deliciousness, Keeva Indian Kitchen is the place for you. This upbeat restaurant has an inviting atmosphere that compels diners to kick back, relax, and enjoy their meal.
The dishes at this spot are super colorful, with special consideration to the concept of eating with one's eyes. This restaurant offers good-sized portions that are great for sharing between diners. Bring enough friends and family, and you can fill a table with all the colors of the rainbow — but with a whole lot more taste.
(415) 742-4010
908 Clement St, San Francisco, CA 94118
Udupi Palace
When craving South Indian cuisine in San Francisco, few places can compare with Udupi Palace. This simple but well-executed restaurant operates around a central concept of satisfying and delicious vegetarian Indian food. Udupi Palace is well known for its thali, a full platter approach that allows for many tastes on one plate. Diners can sample a range of curries, soups, and rice served with a deep-fried poori and dessert — all for a reasonable price.
The spot is also highly regarded for its batura: a massive, crispy fried flatbread puffed up like a beach ball. Udupi Palace is a no-frills, all-flavor, intimate eatery that offers a wide array of dishes — with all the crispy flatbread one could possibly want to scoop it all up.
(415) 970-8000
1007 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94110
Besharam
Besharam is easily among the best Indian restaurants in San Francisco, especially for those seeking a plant-based menu. Mumbai-born Heena Patel is the co-owner and chef of Besharam. Before opening her own restaurant, Patel held positions at iconic San Fran restaurants such as State Bird Provisions and Jardiniere. Her food reflects her parent's Gujarati heritage and her passion for cooking.
Besharam roughly translates to "shameless," which is a nod to Patel's bold yet authentic approach to Indian food with a uniquely Californian twist. Diners can expect fun and playful plates with lots of colors and enough flavor to back up the less-than-formal flair. To add to the all-around good time, Besharam also offers a stunning assortment of cocktails, wine, beer, and other libations for customers to sip alongside appetizers, mains, and incredibly creative desserts.
(415) 580-7662
1275 Minnesota St, San Francisco, CA 94107
Ocean Indian Cuisine
Ocean Indian Cuisine is a family-owned restaurant that offers San Fran's hungry diners the traditional Indian food experience of their dreams. Here, Bay Area diners can enjoy an affordable and contemporary take on authentic Indian cuisine with plenty of herbs and spices to keep them coming back time and time again.
Don't let the dazzling array of delicious bites fool you; each dish at Ocean Indian Cuisine is as good as it looks. The tandoori chicken wings and pakoras are a must-try. The stuffed naan filled with cheese, chicken, potato, lamb, or other proteins is great as well. Gluten-free eaters will also be excited to know that this spot offers gluten-free naan — plus pickles, dips, chutney, desserts, lassis, and so much more.
(415) 751-4433
6127 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94121
Pakwan Restaurant
Pakwan is a locally beloved restaurant in San Francisco with sublime Indian-Pakistani dishes many would write home about. There isn't anything to hide behind when it comes to the dishes here, and it really is the flavor that speaks for itself.
Although the dishes look enticing enough, it's not the presentation that has San Franciscans doing the Pakwan pilgrimage. It's the bites of biryani, creamy and chunky curries, tasty tandoori, and all the samosas in between. They're all delicious Indian dishes you have to try at least once. So, if you're in the mood for top-notch casual Indian food, according to locals, go to Pakwan Restaurant and report back after that post-meal nap.
(415) 841-8400
1140 Ocean Ave, San Francisco, CA 94112
Copra
You can't make a list of the best Indian cuisine in San Francisco without shouting out Copra — where all the authenticity of street food and family recipes, passed down through the generations, meet and travel to California's west coast. The menu at Copra is based on chef Sri Gopinathan's childhood memories in his hometown of Kerala, India, and draws particularly from the food found at regional festivals and from street vendors. The shop binds together this regional fare with California-sourced ingredients.
Besides the food, the venue is breathtakingly beautiful and well worth a visit for the ambiance alone. It's a light and airy open space with high ceilings, tons of greenery, and sublime lighting. All in all, Copra is a rustic but upscale celebration of Indian cuisine in an environment unlike any other.
(415) 873-0795
1700 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115
Rooh
Rooh is where you go in San Francisco for upscale cuisine that the establishment self-describes as "Indian-inspired." The vibes at Rooh can evoke descriptive words like vibrant, artistic, contemporary, charming, fresh, and seasonal. Visually, Rooh is an absolute treat and a restaurant with an uncommonly keen sense of color, blank space, and perspective across all artistic spectrums.
This restaurant offers private dining options in addition to its regular options. The atmosphere and decor perfectly match the food, with space and a masterful color palate that adds an ambiance like another seasoning. Ultimately, this high-end but comfortable San Fran restaurant strikes an equal balance between sophisticated and playful. Plus, there are plenty of cocktails to match the quality of the cuisine. And to top it all off, Rooh is actually quite affordable, especially considering its well-earned Michelin mention.
roohrestaurants.com/san-francisco
(415) 525-4174
333 Brannan St #150, San Francisco, CA 94107
Methodology
This list of the best Indian spots in San Francisco was compiled through the author's own experience dining in the city, word-of-mouth, and online research conducted by cross-referencing the Michelin Guide with various local Reddit threads and other sites. The rankings are based on a scale that considers across-the-board popularity, the price of the restaurant's dishes versus the quality, and overall appeal.