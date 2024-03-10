Over 35,000 Pounds Of Turkey Sausage Recalled After Reports Of Rubber Pieces

If you've recently purchased turkey kielbasa sausage, there's a chance a recent recall pertains to what's in your fridge or freezer. According to a March 7th announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), 35,430 pounds of Johnsonville Polish turkey kielbasa sausage have been recalled for potential contamination by foreign materials. The recall comes on the heels of customers reporting rubber pieces in the product, which was distributed to retailers nationwide.

The recall, issued by Salm Partners, LLC, an establishment based in Denmark, Wisconsin, covers ready-to-eat turkey kielbasa sausages produced between October 30 and 31, 2023. The vacuum-packed product bears a label of Johnsonville POLISH TURKEY KIELBASA, containing a single piece of the large sausage, with a stated weight of 12 ounces. For retail consumers, the "Best By" dates of May 17, 2024, or May 18, 2024, appear on the bottom front of the package, with a printed establishment number of P-32009 in the same location.

No recall-related injuries or illnesses have been reported as of this writing, though concerns remain over the safety of consumers who have the sausages in their homes. The product should not be eaten, and buyers are urged to toss them out or return them to the place of purchase. Consumers should inform a healthcare professional if they think they have eaten the product and possibly compromised their health. Unfortunately, this isn't the first time Johnsonville has encountered a contamination-related recall.