Here's What It's Like To Be A Judge On Beat Bobby Flay - Exclusive

After the backstage tasting is complete, the judges head to the ring — the "Beat Bobby Flay" sunken stage surrounded by an elevated audience. Shoults says the competition kitchens are even more impressive in person than they are on TV, loaded with all the kitchen equipment you could imagine — and cameras in between the gear.

Once they're on set, the judges taste the food again for the cameras. "[That is] when the two co-hosts come to you and say, 'Okay, Robbie, what do you think about these chicken wings?' and then I give my comments on it," Shoults describes. The producer will chime in to jog the judges' memories and get the insight they're looking for, and then it is time for a decision.

According to Shoults, choosing a winner isn't as hard as it looks. In fact, they typically figure it out in the tasting room. "It is pretty cut and dried. I mean, when Bobby lost, he lost fair and square. The other cook just did a better job," he shares. For Shoults, though, tasting the food is more exciting than whether or not Bobby wins (again).

Robbie Shoults is the owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse. The restaurant at his store and event space, The Marshall Mercantile, will be opening in the spring of 2024.