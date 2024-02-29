How Much Caffeine Is In Ghost Energy Drinks?

Love 'em or hate 'em, energy drinks are likely here to stay. Assuming there are no major marketplace upheavals, it's fair to say that they've earned enduring spots in supermarket drink aisles as well as on freeway mega-signs, in Super Bowl advertisements, and at countless festivals and sports events. A substantial appeal of energy drinks is the pick-me-up feeling they bring after guzzling a can or bottle, and there's a really good reason for the exhilarating boost. Energy drinks contain varying amounts of caffeine, which revs up the system in similar ways to coffee or black tea.

Ghost Energy, a collaboration with Anheuser-Busch that launched in 2021, holds considerable sway in the world of energy beverages. Prior to its venture with AB, the Ghost lifestyle brand sold energy products and supplements claiming full disclosure of contents. As such, it's easy to discover the caffeine content in a standard 16-ounce can of Ghost Energy, which comes in 12 flavors including Orange Cream, Sour Watermelon, Tropical Mango, Cherry Limeade, and Faze Up and Faze Pop.

The brand even sells joint collaborative flavors with the likes of Sour Patch Kids and Warheads. All versions of Ghost Energy drinks have zero sugar, but they do offer a considerable jolt of caffeine — 200 milligrams per can, to be exact. That sounds like a lot, but for the sake of comparison, a similar 16-ounce cup of Starbucks brewed coffee contains more, with 310 milligrams. When placed side by side with other energy drinks, caffeine content differs — in more ways than one.