How A Canceled Order By Tesla Impacted A California Bakery

Small food businesses have had a rough stretch of years grappling with the aftermath of pandemic closures and facing rising costs of goods and staffing shortages. With tight profit margins, large order cancelations can deal a serious blow to the bottom line. Voahangy Rasetarinera, owner of The Giving Pies bakery in San Jose, California, experienced a headline-making setback recently.

The small business posted about the situation on social media, alleging that after accepting a $16,000 special order for a Black History Month celebration at Tesla's corporate offices, it was abruptly canceled via text message. Rasetarinera estimated a loss of $2000 due to special ingredients she purchased and the orders she turned down to work on the 4,000-pie order. For instance, the planned purchase allegedly included more than 400 vegan mini pies, which don't exactly sell like hot cakes at the bakery. After the about-face, The Giving Pies got stuck with vegan pie crusts that lots of customers might not take. Even worse, Tesla hadn't paid for the pies prior to canceling.

The issue might go well beyond the money for Rasetarinera. She started baking pies in her home kitchen in 2017 and eventually opened a storefront. The business' name reflects Rasetarinera's focus on community — she donates a portion of her profits to E-Sports, an inclusive sports program for kids with special needs.