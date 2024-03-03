The Clever Use For Those Tabs On The Ends Of Tea Bags

Tired of fishing out your Oolong tea bag from your morning mug of cha because the string has slipped into the hot water? Let us introduce you to a little tip; open out the paper tab on the end of your teabag and affix it to the rim of your cup.

Now, allowing the string to hang over the side of a vessel works perfectly well for smaller teacups or shallow mugs. This is because a tea bag can sit safely at the bottom of petite, squat-style cups with plenty of overhang. When hot water is poured into these delicate cups, the strings — and their attached paper tabs — don't sink into the liquid, which means you can easily remove and discard your bags once your tea is brewed. Unfortunately, the strings are likely to be pulled down into taller mugs when the pressure of the water hits the tea bags because of their loftier height. And while finding a teaspoon to haul out your teabag isn't the most immense of problems, it can be mildly annoying.

The solution is to prep your tea bag while the kettle boils so it can be perfectly positioned on your mug. Simply separate the two-leafed tab on the end of the string so it looks like a book and then sit it on the rim of your mug so that one "page" of the tab rests on the inside of your cup and the other "page" on the outside.