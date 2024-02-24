Your Decision To Tip At Starbucks Should Depend On One Important Factor

Tipping is a point of contention for some people, increasingly so when restaurant prices soar and budgets are tight. But more to the point, diners have nuanced views on whether tips should be taking up the slack for low compensation by venue owners. When it comes to coffee shops, frontline employees sometimes get less tipping love than full-service restaurant servers, because of the "it's just a cup of coffee" mentality. But is that justified, and what are the determining factors?

It's worth noting that small locally owned coffee shops can have very devoted customers, ones who value personal connections with the baristas making their lattes, cappuccinos, and flat whites. And they'll tip accordingly. After all, they can learn things like which barista is burdened with excessive childcare costs or who needs a new car after their old clunker finally conked out. Deciding how to tip at mainstream venues such as Starbucks can be more complicated, as customers may encounter a different barista every time they enter the store.

Putting relationship-motivated tipping aside, there's a general deciding factor that makes a lot of sense: the complexity of your order and the effort it takes on the part of the Starbucks barista. Do you insist on your coffee being a specific temperature (yes, some people do) or order 10 customized secret-menu drinks for an entire office of picky java junkies? For goodness sake, tip. That said, there's an even deeper "social commitment" that comes into play, regardless of what you order.