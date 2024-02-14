David Bouley, Esteemed NYC Fine Dining Chef, Has Died At 70

As reported by AP News, The unexpected death of acclaimed New York City chef David Bouley has the food world reminiscing and paying tribute to the award-winning chef, author, and restaurateur. Bouley died February 12 at his Connecticut home of a heart attack at the age of 70. A New York City icon for more than four decades, Bouley is often credited (along with other well-regarded chefs like Daniel Boulud) with ushering in a new era of fine dining in the late 1970s and early 1980s: the introduction of New American dining, a hybrid style that combines elements of farm-to-table culture with innovative techniques and unexpected ingredients.

Although Bouley thrived during the heyday of New American dining, he never let one style of cooking define him. Born in Storrs, Connecticut, Bouley cherished his French ancestral roots, ultimately gaining dual citizenship in the United States and France. Time spent at his grandparents' farm while he was growing up influenced his respect for using fresh ingredients to create food that was at once delicious, beautiful, and healthful. Following early-career stints at restaurants in the U.S., France, and Switzerland where he worked under the tutelage of such well-regarded chefs as Roger Vergé, Paul Bocuse, and Joel Robuchon, Bouley settled in New York City, where he led the kitchen at Tribeca's Montrachet for two years, earning a three-star review from The New York Times, before opening Bouley in 1987.