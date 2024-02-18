Give Hot Chocolate A Texture Boost With The Help Of Your French Press

A French press coffee maker has a lot going for it — and for your coffee. It's simple to use, transportable, and, unlike time-controlled or automatic machines, it cedes ultimate control to the user. By manipulating things like water temperature and how long the coffee steeps, you get a perfectly nuanced brew reflecting your own java style. But, coffee isn't the only drink benefitting from the simplicity of a French press. The most important part of this manually operated apparatus is its plunger — which opens possibilities for extracurricular activity in the chocolate realm.

Beyond the scope of its original intention, which is using hot water to coax flavor out of ground coffee beans, the French press can also be embraced for hot chocolate. And we're not just talking about pouring hot milk over ground chocolate or cocoa powder. This ingenious application involves the plunger itself.

Though it may not be obvious at first glance, the plunging piece of a French press comes with an attached metal filter screen, which typically separates coffee grounds from the hot liquid as it moves downward. When using it to make hot chocolate with milk, that filter has some aerating magic up its stainless-steel sleeve. Get ready for a silky smooth cup of cocoa like you've never imagined.