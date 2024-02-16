If Starbucks' Pastries Are Too Dry For Your Taste, Get Them Heated

We've all been there. You eagerly order your favorite pastry from Starbucks only to be met with disappointment when it arrives cold, dry, and lackluster. But there's a simple solution to breathe new life into those lifeless treats: have your barista them up.

Most Starbucks locations offer the option to have your pastry or baked goods warmed when you order them. However, even if you're not presented with this option, don't hesitate to ask for it. Heating your pastry can work wonders in increasing its moisture and restoring its deliciousness.

So, why does heating make such a difference? It all comes down to science. Pastries and baked goods, especially those with high-moisture ingredients like fruits, vegetables, dairy, and other add-ins, have the potential to release some of their retained moisture when heated. This process not only softens the texture but also enhances the overall flavor and aroma of the treat.