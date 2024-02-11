Chicago's Famed Palace Grill Sustained Serious Damage In A Fire

The Palace Grill, an icon in the Chicago breakfast scene, has suffered serious damage in a restaurant fire. The fire was discovered around 10 p.m. on February 8, 2024, and the restaurant announced extensive, heartbreaking damage the next afternoon. A Facebook post including photographs of the damage confirmed the restaurant's closure until further notice and thanked the Chicago Fire Department for its swift action in saving the structure. Luckily, no injuries have been reported.

Longtime devotees of the dining venue, which opened in 1938, include firefighters and police officers, who frequently gather at the location on West Madison Street in Chicago's Near West Side. Both groups had a large presence in responding to the catastrophic fire event, which included firefighters cutting a hole in the roof to douse the flames. Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford called the damage extensive, telling the Chicago Sun-Times that early investigations pointed to a possible grease fire near the kitchen grill.

Those assumptions have since been questioned due to the restaurant's closing time of 2 p.m., after which point there should have been no heat present to ignite the late-night flames. Owner George Lemperis also reflected on 86 years in the same location in an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, vowing to repair the damage and reopen. His uncles protected the restaurant during the explosive Chicago riots of 1968 after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. Fire destroyed much of the West Side, but that didn't keep the restaurant's owners from feeding firefighters and police during the volatile times. Lemperis has no plans to stop now.