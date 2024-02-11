Bob's Red Mill Founder Bob Moore Has Died

Bob Moore, founder of the popular natural foods company Bob's Red Mill, passed away in his home on February 10. He was 94 years old and still a board member of the company he launched in 1978 to provide milled whole grains and healthy food options for consumers in Portland, Oregon. The company grew quickly, becoming an icon of healthy eating across the globe with a current stable of more than 200 products and distribution in 70-plus countries.

Moore was a man of great passion, a strong work ethic, and wide-ranging generosity, according to current Bob's Red Mill CEO Trey Winthrop. On this 81st birthday, Moore established the Employee Stock Ownership Plan, resulting in today's 700 employees owning the company. In a news release, Winthrop notes that Moore left them on a steady forward path, with all employees and board members desiring to continue Moore's "old-world approach to unprocessed foods" as well as his commitment to pure, high-quality ingredients and support of organizations that foster nutritional health.

A service celebrating the life of Bob Moore will be planned and announced, but those local to the Portland area are invited to honor his life and share memories by dropping by the Bob's Red Mill Grain Store. It's located less than 15 minutes from the center of downtown Portland, in the suburb of Milwaukie, Oregon.