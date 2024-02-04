Nearly 1,000 Pounds Of Deli Ham Recalled Over Misbranding And Allergen Concerns

Hormel Foods, a well-known food company based in Minnesota, has issued a recall for almost 1,000 pounds of processed meat, specifically a ready-to-eat spiced deli ham labeled as "Hormel Spiced Ham With Natural Juices." The recall comes after the discovery of misbranding and the potential for exposure to an unlisted dairy product. The ham product was distributed to retailers in Pennsylvania and subsequently sliced for sale in deli departments, according to a January 3, 2024 announcement by the Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Labeling requirements include listing the presence of milk since it's a known allergen, but the sliced deli ham doesn't directly include milk — so the declaration was absent from the label. However, retail deli workers who sliced the ham noticed cheese. Since cheese is made with milk, the potential for an allergic reaction exists. Among the possible symptoms are abdominal cramps, wheezing, and vomiting, per the Mayo Clinic. Extreme reactions can be fatal.

The affected lot of Hormel ready-to-eat spiced deli ham is no longer being distributed, but it may still be present in cold-storage facilities of grocery retailers, deli outlets, and food service providers. Though no known allergic reactions have been reported to date, consumers are cautioned to dispose of the ham or return it to the place of purchase. This recall applies only to the product packaged on November 27, 2023, identified by specific lot codes, dates, and labels.