Employees At One Of José Andrés' DC Restaurants Just Formed A Union

The José Andrés Group has announced it is voluntarily recognizing the request from employees at Washington D.C.'s The Bazaar to unionize. More than half of the employees at the restaurant signed a petition to join UNITE HERE Local 25, a union representing hospitality workers. The union is a diverse collective of non-managerial employees in hotels and casinos in the D.C. area, including staff at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel where Andrés' restaurant is located.

With union representation, the employees at The Bazaar are hoping to bargain for better working conditions, including higher wages, more transparent tip-sharing policies, and lower costs for health insurance. As of July 2023, the hourly minimum wage for tipped employees in the D.C. area is just $8, although if added tips don't equal the standard minimum wage of $17, the employer must pay the difference. Chacha Williams, a server, told Bloomberg that the tip distribution system had been repeatedly changed by management, so she had a hard time estimating what her pay might be ahead of time. Food runner Daniel Rueda said his wages amounted to less than a third of the $25 per hour that some line cooks earned at another restaurant in the hotel. Such accounts present a stark contrast with the pay and benefits afforded to the unionized employees at the Waldorf Astoria's other dining locations.