What Are Foodways And How Do They Affect Your Eating?

Most food-related discourse centers on how to source, prepare, cook, and eat what ends up on our plates. Add the bits of history, mystery, and quirky foodie facts, and that's generally what we enjoy reading about. After all, it's what's relevant in our hectic everyday lives. That's why concepts such as foodways seem distant and intangible — until you take a closer look.

Foodways are, at their very core, simply the ways that food intersects with life, specifically in a certain region. That's usually the one in which we reside or the area of childhood memories in which food played a formative, connective role. Foodways form through broader cultural connections as well, such as being part of a Native American community with generational fishing lifestyles, a religious group following dietary preferences, or immigrant populations united by shared knowledge of African, Indian, or Cuban food customs. Expanded geographic regions can play a role, including Asian-influenced cuisine in the Pacific Northwest, comfort-food culture in the American South, wine-making lifestyles in the valleys of California, and Cajun and Creole cuisine in Louisiana communities.

Components of impactful foodways typically involve things such as food history, eating habits, certain ways of preparing food, and holiday customs. Foodways also incorporate regional food sourcing, including farming practices, traditional crops, climate-dictated fruit and vegetable availability, and sea-centric eating based on proximity to waterways. But mostly, foodways are about handing down those customs from generation to generation, whether knowingly or instinctively.