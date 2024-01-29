Whatever Happened To Red Rose Tea's Figurines?

Like the grown-up version of finding a decoder ring in a box of cereal, tea lovers, specifically those partial to Red Rose Tea, take joy in opening a new box of tea bags to reveal a hidden treasure. But instead of a plastic toy, the bounty they're searching for is a whimsical ceramic figurine. For more than half a century, fans of Red Rose Tea have been savoring that moment of discovery. And along the way, some of them have accumulated an extensive inventory of the miniature collectibles. And yes, they're still adding to their collections because, contrary to rumors of their demise, the tea company is still actively rolling out new figurines — and proactively disputing reports to the contrary. In fact, the most recent series of collectibles, World Monuments, debuted in 2020.

So, what's with all the sky-is-falling chatter about the untimely demise of Red Rose Tea's decades-long promotion? It's probably related to a policy update the tea company instituted in 2018. Citing a change in consumer interest, Red Rose shifted its figurine collectibles trade from including the porcelain miniatures in boxes of tea sold through third-party retailers to an online-centric distribution system, explaining through its website, "We're continuing to offer the figurines for free, but in a way that significantly reduces the amount of figurines gone to waste on those consumers who simply do not value them as much as some of our consumers who do."