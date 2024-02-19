Simple Date Malt Loaf Recipe

Malt loaf is a classic British creation, distinguished by its dense, moist texture and rich, sweet flavor. The key ingredient in malt loaf is malt extract, which imparts a distinctive malty taste and contributes to the bread's dark hue. Not to be confused with diastatic malt powder, this sticky liquid is a sweetener extracted from milled grain. Unlike regular bread, malt loaf has a stickier, more cake-like consistency and is typically sweeter and denser due to the malt itself. Often served sliced with a spread of butter, it can be enjoyed as a snack or as an accompaniment to tea.

Typically, malt loaf also has various dried fruits like raisins, golden raisins, or currants, which add natural sweetness and a chewy texture. Recipe developer Taylor Murray brings her version of this British treat, which is full of chewy dates and orange zest. "I wanted to infuse some local California flavors into this bread to match where I grew up. Dates and orange zest are natural companions and go wonderfully with toasted almonds and malt extract," says Murray. This quick bread's unique taste profile combines the slight bitterness of malt with the sweetness of dates, and it comes together much more easily than you might expect.