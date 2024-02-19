Simple Date Malt Loaf Recipe
Malt loaf is a classic British creation, distinguished by its dense, moist texture and rich, sweet flavor. The key ingredient in malt loaf is malt extract, which imparts a distinctive malty taste and contributes to the bread's dark hue. Not to be confused with diastatic malt powder, this sticky liquid is a sweetener extracted from milled grain. Unlike regular bread, malt loaf has a stickier, more cake-like consistency and is typically sweeter and denser due to the malt itself. Often served sliced with a spread of butter, it can be enjoyed as a snack or as an accompaniment to tea.
Typically, malt loaf also has various dried fruits like raisins, golden raisins, or currants, which add natural sweetness and a chewy texture. Recipe developer Taylor Murray brings her version of this British treat, which is full of chewy dates and orange zest. "I wanted to infuse some local California flavors into this bread to match where I grew up. Dates and orange zest are natural companions and go wonderfully with toasted almonds and malt extract," says Murray. This quick bread's unique taste profile combines the slight bitterness of malt with the sweetness of dates, and it comes together much more easily than you might expect.
Gather the ingredients for date malt loaf
Many of the base ingredients for this loaf are similar to any other kind of quick bread. There's butter, eggs, sugar, salt, flour, vanilla, and baking powder. To add in that classic malt flavor, this recipe uses a hit of malt extract or barley malt syrup. If you can't find either of those, you can substitute with molasses, but note that the classic malt flavor will not be there. As for the add-ins, you'll need chopped date pieces rolled in oat flour, walnuts, and orange zest. To double down on the date flavor, Murray also adds a puree from pitted dates infused with some instant espresso to add moisture and a deep, rich flavor.
Step 1: Heat up the oven
Preheat oven to 325 F.
Step 2: Prep a loaf pan
Grease a metal loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray.
Step 3: Heat the date puree ingredients
Add pitted dates, water, vanilla, and espresso powder to a pot and bring to a boil.
Step 4: Blend them up
Remove mixture from heat, transfer to a blender, and puree until smooth. Let cool.
Step 5: Whisk the dry ingredients
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.
Step 6: Beat the butter and sugar
In the bowl of an electric stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat butter and sugar until fluffy.
Step 7: Add eggs
Add eggs 1 at a time, scraping the sides of the bowl between each addition.
Step 8: Add malt extract
Beat in the malt extract.
Step 9: Fold in the dry ingredients
Fold in the flour mixture.
Step 10: Add the remaining ingredients
Fold in the chopped date pieces, walnuts, and orange zest.
Step 11: Transfer the batter to the pan
Transfer batter to the prepared loaf pan.
Step 12: Bake
Bake until a toothpick inserted into the middle of the loaf comes out clean, about 45 minutes.
Step 13: Let cool, and enjoy
Let cool before slicing and serving.
Can I substitute other dried fruits for dates in this malt loaf recipe?
The chopped rolled dates folded into the malt loaf batter can be substituted, but the pitted dates that go into the puree cannot (at least, not without significant changes to the other ingredients). While chopped dates provide a unique richness and natural sweetness to this malt loaf, you can certainly substitute them with other dried fruits according to your preference or availability. Common alternatives include raisins, golden raisins, or dried apricots, each bringing their distinct flavor profiles to the loaf. Raisins and sultanas will offer a more traditional malt loaf taste, while dried apricots can add a tangy twist. Some lesser used dried fruits could add an unexpected twist, like dried currants, blueberries, or even prunes.
When substituting, maintain the same weight or volume of the replacement fruit as the dates in the recipe. It's also a good idea to chop larger fruits like apricots to ensure even distribution throughout the loaf. Additionally, soaking your chosen dried fruit in hot tea or water before adding it to the dough can soften the fruit's texture and enhance its flavor, making your malt loaf extra moist and sweet-tart.
How should I store date malt loaf, and how long will it last?
Storing your date malt loaf correctly is key to maintaining its moist texture and rich flavor. Once the loaf has completely cooled, wrap it tightly in cling film or aluminum foil, or place it in an airtight container. This helps prevent it from drying out. Malt loaf can be stored at room temperature for about a week. If you're looking to extend its shelf life, you can refrigerate it, where it should stay good for up to 2 weeks.
You should be aware that refrigeration might slightly alter the texture of your malt loaf, making it firmer. So, for longer storage, malt loaf can also be frozen. Wrap it tightly in cling film and then in foil, and it can be stored in the freezer for up to 3 months. When you're ready to eat it, just allow it to thaw at room temperature. Malt loaf actually matures with age, so you might find the flavors deepen and develop if you can resist eating it for a few days!
- 10 pitted dates (about 1 cup)
- ¾ cup water
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon espresso powder
- 1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 6 tablespoons (¾ stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature
- ½ cups sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 3 tablespoons malt extract or barley malt syrup
- ½ cup date pieces in oat flour
- ⅓ cup chopped walnuts
- 1 tablespoon orange zest
|Calories per Serving
|371
|Total Fat
|13.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|6.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|69.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|57.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.1 g
|Total Sugars
|35.6 g
|Sodium
|193.0 mg
|Protein
|6.3 g