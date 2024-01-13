Before Tossing Your Empty Syrup Bottle, Swish Cold Brew Coffee In It

Ever found yourself staring at an empty syrup bottle, thinking it's time to toss it? Pause for a moment. You can probably still use it at least one more time, thanks to this hack that will enhance your coffee experience while reducing food waste. Pour some cold brew into that bottle, and you'll discover a delicious way to make the most of every last drop. The concept is simple yet brilliant: Instead of leaving those sticky remnants on the bottle to be disposed with the glass or plastic, you can use it to infuse your coffee with a burst of flavor.

Maple syrup, a beloved breakfast classic, is one syrup that perfectly lends itself to this practice. After enjoying your pancakes or waffles, don't let the bottle go to waste. When you fill it with cold brew coffee, the residual maple syrup clinging to the bottle's interior will dissolve into your drink, giving it a delightful hint of maple sweetness. Once you've swished the coffee around for a few moments and collected all of the syrup you can, pour it back into a glass with ice. It's like a cozy morning brunch in a cup.