The Tip That Will Keep Frozen Cocktails From Becoming Too Watered Down

When temperatures soar — or when you're simply craving something cool — a frozen cocktail cannot be beat. Piña coladas and margaritas are ideal for sipping poolside, though everything from a martini to a daiquiri can embrace an icier iteration. The key to delicious and texturally sound frozen cocktails, however, is in the proper balance between your drink's ingredients and ice. You don't want to overly dilute your drink's flavor, even though ice is often used to achieve a desired, frozen consistency. Enter: resealable bags and a pre-freezing process, which allow home mixologists to forgo the uncontrolled variable of additional, melting ice — without sacrificing on texture.

This trick presents an alternative that allows you to bypass all the ice you would typically add to a frozen cocktail. Common frozen drink-making strategies suggest blending your ingredients together with the frozen cubes. This ice, however, tends to melt the longer your drink sits, and can result in a watered-down — albeit frozen — version of your once-flavorful and complex cocktail. So, rather than blending it with ice, simply start your drink's preparation in the freezer. This suggestion is as easy as it sounds, and even easier to enjoy.