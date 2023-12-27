Bill Granger, The Chef Credited For Popularizing Avocado Toast, Has Died

Bill Granger, the chef who brought avocado toast into the international culinary lexicon, died on December 25, 2023 at age 54, in a hospital in London surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Natalie Elliott, and their daughters Edie, Inès, and Bunny. As of this time, a cause of death has not been released.

Born in Melbourne, Australia, Granger was a self-taught chef whose culinary career includes experience as a restaurateur, cookbook author, and food writer. His approach to food was described as unpretentious, creative, and "sunny," the latter being a descriptor used by Granger himself. Arguably his most famous dish, which has spread across menus around the globe, is the deceptively simple avocado toast. This light yet filling dish full of creative potential embodies Granger's style, and it will no doubt continue to be a star in home meals and brunch menus all around the world.

Granger's many restaurants also have a global presence. In addition to his flagship restaurant bills (spelled uncapitalized), which has four locations in Australia, he also operated outposts in the U.S., South Korea, and Japan, as well as several locations of his Granger & Co. restaurant chain in the U.K. Granger opened his first restaurant in Sydney in 1993 when he was only 22 years old, featuring his signature warm and innovative approach to breakfast.