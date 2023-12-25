Whole Foods Fish Fillets Recalled Due To Undeclared Soy

If you are a Whole Foods shopper, take note of a new product recall. Beer-battered cod and pollock filets packaged under the Whole Foods 365 brand were voluntarily recalled by their manufacturer, Tampa Bay Fisheries, on December 21 because a soy ingredient in specific lots was not listed on the packaging. Per UCSF Health, those who are allergic to soy may experience reactions such as swelling of the tongue, lips, or mouth, vomiting, abdominal pain, and respiratory difficulties after consuming it. Severe cases may be fatal.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recall announcement states the affected pollock is from lot 32508201 with a best-by date of March 7, 2025. The recalled cod is from lot 32348201, best by February 22, 2025, and lot 32628201, best by March 19, 2025. The fish was sold from September 8, 2023, through Friday, December 21, 2023. If you've purchased beer-battered fish from Whole Foods in that period, check the lot and dates on the back and sides of the packages. Fish from the recalled lots should be discarded, and if you have the receipt, Whole Foods will refund the price.