The Zester Hack For Catching Seeds When Juicing Citrus

Lemon or lime juice adds a burst of acidity across recipes, whether you're baking or cooking. And while citrus juice is a welcome addition, citrus seeds, on the other hand, are not. Unfortunately, for anyone squeezing lemons manually, the two often go hand-in-hand; if you've ever squeezed a lemon directly into a bowl, chances are you've also, inadvertently, squeezed out some seeds. To combat this dilemma, consider using an upside-down lemon zester — a tool that will keep your seeds at bay.

To pull off this trick, flip your zester over so it's upside down and can act akin to a strainer. With the zester inverted, squeeze your lemon juice directly over the slits. The zester will catch any stray seeds and filter the lemon juice into your bowl. Plus, you may already be using the zester for your citrus recipe, so why not double its purpose? You won't need to buy any new juicing equipment if you can utilize your zester twice.

As for the recipes that work best for this trick, the rule applies to anything that requires juicing — sans citrus seeds.