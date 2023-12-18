More Than 240 Sushi Restaurant Patrons Complain Of Illness

A Raleigh, North Carolina sushi restaurant, Sushi Nine, is at the center of more than 240 customer reports of illness, reaching back as far as November 28, when the first symptoms were reported. Local Wake County Environmental Services confirmed three norovirus cases as being linked to the restaurant, but the remaining cases are still under investigation. The restaurant voluntarily closed for 48 hours on December 5, to perform sanitizing and allow inspectors to examine the premises for clues to the source of the outbreak. No new cases were reported when the restaurant reopened on December 8 following that deep cleaning.

Although the environmental services agency interviewed more than 170 customers of the restaurant who reported getting sick, pinpointing the exact cause of the outbreak may not be possible. The diners ate a variety of foods, and the agency notes that narrowing down the initial source of contamination is frequently difficult.