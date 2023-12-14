For Creamier Cups Of Chai, Boil Your Tea Twice

In a world that is often hurried and bustling, the timeless allure of a steaming cup of chai remains a cherished ritual that transcends cultures and continents. Originating from India, this aromatic spiced tea has become a global favorite, spawning countless spice blends, tea bags, and concentrates. For an authentic cup of comfort, there is no better method than preparing chai on the stovetop with black tea, your favorite spices and sweetener, and of course, creamy milk. The factor that sets chai apart from a cup of spiced milk tea is the rich mouthfeel of the milk that comes from bringing the mixture to the boiling point twice.

Many discourage boiling tea because the temperature of the water will over-extract the aromatics. That can lead to bitter flavors. In the case of chai, however, boiling is necessary for the tea flavor to hold its own against the flavorful spices. That's a good thing because it's that boiling that also slightly evaporates the milk and causes milk proteins to concentrate, leading to the signature creaminess of a well-crafted cup of chai. Bringing the milk to a boil, stirring to cool, and then boiling again gives the milk enough heat to thicken slightly but not so much that it curdles.