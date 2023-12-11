Over $3 Billion Has Been Pledged For Food Issues Impacting Climate Change

When it comes to climate change, food is part of the problem. Whether it's filling a belly or filling a landfill, that food was produced and transported and possibly processed and cooked. That translates into water use and greenhouse gas emissions among other issues. Fortunately, food can also be part of the solution. Organizers of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28), the United Nations climate summit held in Dubai this year, announced that member countries have pledged more than $3 billion in funds to finance changes in food and agriculture systems to reduce the impacts of climate change.

Global food systems account for one-third of carbon emissions, contributing to global warming and increasingly severe weather systems that impact farmers and the food supply. This year's conference included an entire day's programming on food systems, Food, Agriculture, and Water Day.

Shovel-ready priority innovations heralded as good investments outlined in a press release from the COP28 include providing better weather forecasts to farmers along with digital access to agricultural reports, systems to protect people during times of crisis, better rainwater harvesting, improved fertilizers to reduce the need for synthetic chemicals, livestock management to reduce methane, and development of alternative protein sources. These areas of innovation target decreasing carbon emissions while also improving food security and the income and well-being of farmers globally.