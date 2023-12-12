The Simple Serving Hack When You Don't Have A Bowl For Chips

Planning a party but don't have a serving bowl for chips? Never fear, because you can fashion one using nothing but the bag itself! Instead of opening it from the top crease, simply create an opening on the front surface so your guests can grab a handful as they please. It's the ultimate tip for low-stress entertaining, both eliminating post-party washing up and ensuring everyone will know which flavors of chips are on the table.

To get started, lay the chips on your countertop so the front of the bag is facing up. Pinch the middle of the wrapper and tear or cut to make a small opening in the center. You should be able to grab one side of the hole and continue to peel off the film in a circular motion, making the opening bigger and bigger with each circuit (though you can always use scissors to widen it instead). Once you've made a large enough space that still has enough border on the sides to keep your chips contained, you can taper off the wrapper before digging in.

Although this hack does mean that you won't be able to reseal the bag, any crispy remnants left in the bottom can be sprinkled over your next noodle casserole for dinner, put in a sandwich for lunch, or mixed into a frittata for breakfast. If, however, you have a large number of leftover chips that can't be repurposed quickly, there are several easy ways to save them for later.