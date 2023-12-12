Did DiGiorno Make Its Frozen Pizzas Smaller? Shoppers Are Noticing

If you're a fan of frozen pizza, you might have noticed something a bit off recently when picking up a DiGiorno pizza from your local store. Customers have been taking to social media, particularly Reddit, to voice their concerns about their beloved pizzas seemingly shrinking in size while the price continues to climb. What's going on here? Welcome to the world of "shrinkflation."

Shrinkflation is a clever, albeit somewhat sneaky, tactic employed by companies to maintain or increase their profit margins without overtly raising prices. Instead of directly increasing the price of a product, they reduce the product's size or quantity while keeping the price the same. Essentially, you're getting less for the same amount of money, and it often goes unnoticed until eagle-eyed customers start comparing packages.

DiGiorno, a well-known brand of frozen pizza, seems to have fallen into the shrinkflation trend. Customers have been vocal on Reddit about their observations, noting that the size of DiGiorno pizzas has diminished, leaving them with less pizza for their hard-earned dollars.