Insomnia Cookies' Holiday Lineup Features Classically-Inspired Flavors

Cookie-loving holiday heads rejoice, because trendy, tasty dessert chain Insomnia Cookies has announced its 2023 seasonal lineup of treats — and it includes some powerhouse holiday flavors. In a press release sent to Tasting Table, Insomnia announced that, starting today, December 7, and running through December 31, customers can get their hands on three new cookies that, per the release, "are sure to leave Insomniacs feeling merry and bright."

For those who didn't get enough of the sweet stuff on Thanksgiving, sweet potato pie is back in cookie form. The vegan Sweet Potato Pie Classic features "sweet potato dough mixed with cinnamon, vanilla flavoring, and vegan marshmallows." Note that this cookie is available only in stores nationwide in the U.S. On the international side, Insomnia is taking inspiration from Italy with the Cannoli Filled Deluxe.

This cookie has "cinnamon dough mixed with chocolate chips, and [is] filled with a sweetened ricotta cream with hints of vanilla and orange flavoring." Canadians take heed, as this is available in the U.S. and throughout Canada. A celebration of shorter days that afford more evening time for cookie crunching, the Solstice Confetti Classic is a treat that sparkles. This "seasonally tricked-out sugar cookie" is "filled with holiday sprinkles and vanilla-flavored chips." This cookie is also available in both the U.S. and Canada.