Whole Foods Brings Back Its 12 Days Of Cheeses Just In Time For The Holidays

At the intersection of fromage fanaticism and holiday cheer, Whole Foods is once again offering deep discounts on some of the finest cheeses it carries this holiday season. According to a company press release, the "12 Days of Cheeses" promotion runs from December 13 to December 24, allowing gourmands to save 30% on many best-in-class varieties, and featuring a curated sampler for $29.99 with three of the 12 cheeses alongside blackberry-rosemary spread, salami, and crackers — a perfect gift or addition to a holiday party spread.

"Our team looks forward to curating the perfect 12 Days of Cheese program each year and has sourced some exclusive and truly innovative new cheeses at an incredible price tag for this holiday season," said Cathy Strange, Whole Foods Market's Vice President of Specialty, Product Innovation and Development.

The company's 437 American Cheese Society-designated Certified Cheese Professionals choose all cheeses offered at its stores. For the 2023 "12 Days of Cheeses," they have selected a range of styles that will appeal to every taste, including cheeses recognized by the World Cheese Awards and the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.