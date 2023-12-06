The History Of The Christmas Pickle Ornament Tradition

You're in the holiday spirit, oohing and ahhing over magical glittering trees clad with tiny tin soldiers, cheeky little elves, and sweet-faced fairies and angels. Then suddenly, a quirky, curvy little green bauble appears, remarkably resembling a pickle. You do a double take, thinking you're mistaken, but finally realize that, yes, it's a pickle — hanging from a gorgeously decorated Christmas tree.

It's called a Christmas pickle, for obvious reasons, but it's no irreverent joke and not even a complete anomaly anymore. You'll find these festive vegetables in countless in-store or community Christmas displays, though they may not be immediately evident. That's because part of the Christmas pickle tradition is finding it buried within the evergreen branches amidst the more traditional dangling ornaments. According to the practice, it's the last ornament hung on the tree, and the first child to find it on Christmas morning, depending on the family, either receives a special gift or can expect good luck throughout the coming year.

Food-based ornaments for Christmas trees aren't necessarily a new idea, but the Christmas pickle is by far the most prominent one. However, it's far from a new marketing trick to grab attention. It actually has a story and a history, albeit a multifaceted one. The most prevalent tales of the Christmas pickle involve Germany, where the Christmas pickle tradition, known as Weihnachtsgurke, reportedly began. That story, however, raises a few eyebrows for authenticity, and it's certainly not the only origin tale of the Christmas pickle.