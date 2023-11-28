The Columbia Restaurant In Ybor City Is Florida's Oldest Eatery

There's something satisfying about dining in the depths of history, which is quite literally what happens when breaking bread at the Columbia Restaurant in Ybor City, Florida. Not only is it the oldest operating restaurant in the Sunshine State, but it's also the largest, with 52,000 square feet stretching across an entire city block. Harboring almost 120 years of stories since opening in 1905, this eatery is more than just a statistical anomaly — it's a literal unfolding of Spanish and Cuban history in America.

Ybor City is the cradle of Tampa Bay's Latin Quarter, where an immigrant named Casimiro Hernandez Sr. arrived with four children in tow, unabashedly seeking the American dream of opportunity from hard work. And what better way to do that than sharing his Spanish-Cuban heritage through traditional foods and family recipes? After helping launch the Columbia Saloon during the Christmas holidays of 1903, Hernandez expanded and rebranded the popular gathering spot as the Columbia Restaurant just two years later.

This treasured institution still perches within the cluster of brick buildings once housing the neighborhood's prolific cigar factories, where workers from Cuba, Spain, and Italy built their lives — including their eclectic intertwined cuisine. Hernandez's descendants, five generations and counting, still dish out his recipes as well as their own exclusive signature creations such as snapper alicante and a chaco-spirit filet mignon. There's daily seating for up to 1700 people in 15 uniquely historic dining rooms clad with handmade tiles, sculptures, mosaics, chandeliers, live music, and flamenco dancing.