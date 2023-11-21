Create Custom Latte Art With $200 Off De'Longhi's La Specialista Arte Espresso Machine
Black Friday sales abound, but how many allow you to express your inner artist? De'Longhi is allowing you to do just that — and at steep savings — with its La Specialista Arte Espresso Machine. Amazon customers will get $200 off the product, which typically retails for $700 on the company's website. What's more? The discount is already in full swing, meaning you don't have to wait until Thanksgiving has passed to get a jump on the deal.
De'Longhi has long been a favorite brand among coffee connoisseurs, producing top-of-the-line espresso machines and related products that combine quality and control for the perfect cup of joe every time. The La Specialista Arte model boasts a sleek stainless steel body that is easy to clean. It also has a built-in conical burr grinder with eight grind size settings for both single and double brews, ensuring the proper extraction for the espresso beverage you're making. The same goes for the variable temperature controls, which allow for the correct heat to be applied, as well as programmed settings for espressos, Americanos, and simple hot water. The machine even comes with barista-inspire tamping tools, a tamping mat for easy cleanup, and a milk frothing jug.
But what's possibly the most exciting about the La Specialista Arte is the My LatteArt steam wand, a cool-to-the-touch accessory that creates picture-perfect milk foam ideal for creating latte art like the pros.
The reviews are in
Although there are a few 1-star reviews citing problems with the grinder, leaking, pressure failures, and poor customer service from De'Longhi, the majority of Amazon customer reviews are positive for the La Specialista Arte espresso machine, with nearly 70% giving the device a rating of 5 stars. One reviewer said that purchasing the La Specialista Arte was the culmination of a search for a coffee-shop quality espresso machine for home use. "I was able to attempt and have pretty good results of my first espresso shot within 15 minutes of unboxing this machine," they noted. "Since then the shots pulled just keep getting better with experience!"
Other reviewers wrote of their experience with making art with the device. "Pulls beautiful espresso shots and creates perfect milk for latte art. No more going to cafes. Definitely recommend," one stated. Meanwhile, another added that they love making latte art and found that the steam wand included is "able to create nice milk foam."