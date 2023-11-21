Create Custom Latte Art With $200 Off De'Longhi's La Specialista Arte Espresso Machine

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Black Friday sales abound, but how many allow you to express your inner artist? De'Longhi is allowing you to do just that — and at steep savings — with its La Specialista Arte Espresso Machine. Amazon customers will get $200 off the product, which typically retails for $700 on the company's website. What's more? The discount is already in full swing, meaning you don't have to wait until Thanksgiving has passed to get a jump on the deal.

De'Longhi has long been a favorite brand among coffee connoisseurs, producing top-of-the-line espresso machines and related products that combine quality and control for the perfect cup of joe every time. The La Specialista Arte model boasts a sleek stainless steel body that is easy to clean. It also has a built-in conical burr grinder with eight grind size settings for both single and double brews, ensuring the proper extraction for the espresso beverage you're making. The same goes for the variable temperature controls, which allow for the correct heat to be applied, as well as programmed settings for espressos, Americanos, and simple hot water. The machine even comes with barista-inspire tamping tools, a tamping mat for easy cleanup, and a milk frothing jug.

But what's possibly the most exciting about the La Specialista Arte is the My LatteArt steam wand, a cool-to-the-touch accessory that creates picture-perfect milk foam ideal for creating latte art like the pros.