17 Holiday Food And Drink Bars For Easy, Serve-Yourself Hosting

One of the hardest things about holiday entertaining is making sure that all of your guests are happy with the food choices. Accommodating friends and family can be tricky when you have to consider vegans and vegetarians while also ensuring that some gluten-free options or dishes are acceptable for those with allergies and medical issues. Religious practices and weight-loss plans can also dictate what some guests can eat.

Food bars are a brilliant way to take some of the stress out of holiday gatherings. Once you prep all the components, the guests do the work of combining everything to their own tastes. (Plus, there's no need to worry about who likes onions or who's on which diet.) Choose a food theme that suits the event, whether casual or a little more fancy, and let your guests serve themselves. Everyone is sure to enjoy their dish or drink when, technically, they made it themselves.