How A Near-Fatal Accident Eventually Led To Ralphs Grocery Store

Ralphs, the well-loved California home-state grocery chain, was a local Los Angeles food hub long before today's string of shiny supermarkets, 184 of which still operate under the Ralphs brand name. Though now part of the larger Kroger family, Ralphs has remained true to its origins as far as location. All stores remain in California, dotting the SoCal landscape from its northern to southern boundaries and all spots in between. That's a far cry from the store's humble roots and its crucial role in feeding the burgeoning Los Angeles population of the late 1800s.

The Ralphs story begins with a single visionary man, one who would never have found his foodie calling if not for a near-fatal accident. A master bricklayer named George Ralphs was following in the footsteps of his brickyard-owner father, who constructed the first brick building in San Bernardino. George himself earned the distinction of "Champion Bricklayer" of Southern California. But, at a mere 22 years of age, he suffered a fateful injury while hunting in 1872, one that claimed his left arm and decimated his chosen career path.

Though hard to imagine, better things were in the wings as George Ralphs re-directed his entrepreneurial spirit to the food industry, joined shortly by his brother, Walter Ralphs, a California farmer — officially creating the Ralphs Brothers brand. It became evident that the brothers were destined for grocery greatness, but George's severed arm wasn't the only tragic, and ultimately fatal, accident to befall the beloved grocer.