Perdue Will Debut A Chicken Feed-Inspired Snack For Humans

Are you ready to eat like a bird? Poultry giant Perdue wants you to know their chickens eat well, so much so that they're unveiling a new snack mix for people featuring nearly the same ingredients they feed their birds. Made of puffed wheat, corn, and edamame and flavored with BBQ seasoning to appeal to us humans, Chix Mix is Perdue's way of reminding you that its chickens don't receive antibiotics in their all-vegetarian chicken feed. What do Perdue birds receive at mealtime? Their food partly consists of corn, soy meal, essential oils, and herbs. It gets a nutritional boost from probiotics, prebiotics, vitamins, amino acids, and minerals added to the food.

The human-friendly product will debut on November 17, and while supplies last, customers who visit the Perdue Chix Mix webpage will have a chance to eat like a chicken by ordering a free bag of human feed. That might be the only chance — there's no indication the chicken producer will make this a regular part of its extensive product line or sell in retail markets. We've offered our own poultry-flavored snack mix recipe, but now peckish folks have another option.